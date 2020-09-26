CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CGI by 145.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.11. 168,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.