Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $16.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 887,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.77. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

