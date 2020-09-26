Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $16.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.54.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.
Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 887,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.77. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
