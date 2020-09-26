Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

CRL stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $228.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

