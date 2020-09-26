Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report sales of $18.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $18.82 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $68.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million.

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,939. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.