CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has raised its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CIM stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.