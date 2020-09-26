CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.
CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has raised its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.
CIM stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
