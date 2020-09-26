Chimpion Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00008212 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $560,858.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

