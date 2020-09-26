ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of ChipMOS Technologies stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
