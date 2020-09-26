ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

