Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $198.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

