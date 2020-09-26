CJS Securities Upgrades NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Outperform

CJS Securities upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NNBR. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NN presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NN stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NN will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NN by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NN by 75.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.