Clams (CLAM) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $53.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00009132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Clams has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022386 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009534 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,938,498 coins and its circulating supply is 4,323,552 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

