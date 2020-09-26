Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLAR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.06. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clarus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 7.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clarus by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.