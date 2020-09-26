Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.88. 8,784,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.