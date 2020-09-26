Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs have moved up over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer considerable operational synergies and boost shareholder’s value. Moreover, the addition of its HBI plant is expected to create new demand for the company and support its margins. Further, the Mining and Pelletizing unit is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing, which is exerting pressure on realized revenues and margins. The benchmark hot-rolled coil steel prices also remain under pressure. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE CLF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 3,687,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 1,263,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 2,038,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

