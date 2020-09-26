Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.45) to GBX 2,220 ($29.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,315 ($30.25).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 1,927 ($25.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,053.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,987.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 20.55 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,176 ($5,456.68). Insiders have purchased 190,474 shares of company stock valued at $405,127,134 in the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

