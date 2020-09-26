Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola boasts a robust earnings surprise trend that continued in second-quarter 2020. This marked the third straight quarter of earnings beat. Gains from aggressive cost management and timing of expenses aided the bottom line. It is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio by exiting of Zombie brands that will help divert resources toward brands with more growth potential. It is also accelerating investments to expand presence in digital channel driven by shift in consumer preference amid coronavirus. However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s top line missed estimate on declines in away-from-home channels, which account for nearly half of its revenues. It also lost global value share in NARTD beverages driven by negative channel mix owing to softness in the away-from-home channel.”

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,563,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,244,000 after buying an additional 465,100 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.