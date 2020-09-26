CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,573.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a market cap of $897,057.29 and $14,573.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01525671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00192732 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 280,739,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,140,677 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

