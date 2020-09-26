Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.82. 180,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.