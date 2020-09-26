Color Platform Trading Down 2.4% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $9,856.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,757.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.02063221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00641456 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.