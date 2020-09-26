Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report sales of $145.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $148.50 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $150.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $589.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.50 million to $591.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $568.45 million, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $596.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

COLB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.09. 236,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

