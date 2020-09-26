Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,582. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

