Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

