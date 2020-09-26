Comparing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & Qurate Retail Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:QRTEA)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.22 -$456.00 million $1.93 3.71

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 2 0 2.50

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.15% 15.92% 4.75%

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

