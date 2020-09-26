COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, June 15th.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 148,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

