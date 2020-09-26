Consensus Price Hits $0.0007 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,764.26 or 1.00214590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00169239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.