Constellation Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $121,678.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.45 or 0.04893768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.