CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at $78,069,681.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,395,265.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,662. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

