Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.
Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
