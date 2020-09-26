CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $833.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $20.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $840.00. 165,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,547. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $829.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $942,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

