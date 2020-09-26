CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.