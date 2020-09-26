Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.59. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

