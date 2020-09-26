Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €9.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.15 ($11.94).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

