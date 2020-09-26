Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.