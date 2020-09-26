Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $329.76 million and $3.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,755.96 or 1.00190629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001699 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00169207 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

