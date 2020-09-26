Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of CREE opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 163.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 5.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $257,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

