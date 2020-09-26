Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:CTO) Financial Analysis

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. -16.47% -25.98% -3.90% CTO Realty Growth 198.26% 42.19% 16.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.88 billion 0.08 -$493.10 million N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.22 $114.97 million $23.00 1.75

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

