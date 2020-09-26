Critical Analysis: Golden Star Resources (GSS) & The Competition

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Golden Star Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 26.25 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 16.45

Golden Star Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Star Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Star Resources Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Golden Star Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Star Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Star Resources competitors beat Golden Star Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

