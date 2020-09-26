Critical Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $18.66 million 372.92 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -19.58 Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.56 $37.01 million $0.39 250.51

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Novavax has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -185.63% N/A -25.13% Neurocrine Biosciences 20.36% 39.22% 20.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novavax and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 0 5 0 2.67 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 7 12 0 2.63

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $159.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $137.39, suggesting a potential upside of 40.62%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Novavax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Novavax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

