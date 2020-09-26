Critical Survey: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Seattle Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,057.34 -$16.41 million N/A N/A Seattle Genetics $916.71 million 35.10 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -139.06

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seattle Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardiff Oncology and Seattle Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seattle Genetics 1 7 11 1 2.60

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus price target of $157.61, indicating a potential downside of 14.78%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,490.71% -149.21% -99.16% Seattle Genetics -25.17% -18.32% -15.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Seattle Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Seattle Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; Phase I clinical trial with various chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics, such as Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) used in leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

