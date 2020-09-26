Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.37 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003389 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $669,594.18 and $1.37 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.77 or 0.04900409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

