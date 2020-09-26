CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBE. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE remained flat at $$29.97 during trading on Friday. 31,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a PE ratio of 99.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CyberOptics by 1,564.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

