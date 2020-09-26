CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $124.85 million and $2.01 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars.

