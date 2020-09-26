CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 420.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,864,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.