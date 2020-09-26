CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 74.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 180,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

