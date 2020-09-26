Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CTSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 691,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. 220,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $340.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

