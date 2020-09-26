DAEX One Day Volume Reaches $4,334.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $4,334.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04816186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

