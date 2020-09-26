Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,512,000 after acquiring an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after acquiring an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $175,634,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

