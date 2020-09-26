Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.686-1.686 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.48.

DRI stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

