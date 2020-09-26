Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $837.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $842.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 847,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,024. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

