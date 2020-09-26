Dash (DASH) Market Cap Hits $674.67 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $69.37 or 0.00645435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bibox, Bleutrade and Negocie Coins. Over the last week, Dash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $674.67 million and $269.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00030882 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.08247191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,725,868 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

