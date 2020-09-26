DATA (DTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $140,884.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $140,884.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00240849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00095672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.01539796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00199953 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

